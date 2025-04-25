Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been cast alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming folk thriller VVAN: Force of the Forrest, with filming set to commence in June 2025. The announcement, reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, follows Sidharth Malhotra’s earlier reveal of the project on Chhath Pooja 2024, confirming its production by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

The film, described as a folk thriller, promises a unique narrative rooted in cultural storytelling, with Sidharth Malhotra leading the cast. Tamannaah Bhatia’s addition to the project marks her involvement in another high-profile venture, following her recent roles in Odela 2 and Ayan. The report indicates that the film is targeting a theatrical release during Chhath 2025, aligning with its cultural themes. The report quoted a source saying, “Tamannaah Bhatia is on a signing spree. After Ranger, Rakesh Maria Biopic, and No Entry 2, she has signed on for director Deepak Mishra’s next, Vann. The film is scheduled to go on floors in June 2025, and will hit the big screen in 2026.”

The source further added, “Tamannaah is excited to step into the world of mythology, set in the central part of India. She will be undergoing a diction training with Sidharth Malhotra for her role in the film. Vvan will be shot in real locations, and the makers have already started the pre-production to identify the forest areas. A large chunk of this film is set in a forest.” Meanwhile, no further details about VVAN’s plot or additional cast have been disclosed.

VVAN: Force of the Forrest is one of several projects in Sidharth Malhotra’s busy lineup. The actor is also attached to Race 4 with Saif Ali Khan, a comedy directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and in discussions for a film with Saran Sharma under Karan Johar’s production.

