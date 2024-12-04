The much-awaited Pushpa 2 – The Rule will be released tomorrow, December 5, and Sunny Deol fans will be in for a treat when they venture out to cinemas to catch the Allu Arjun-starrer. This is because the teaser of Sunny Deol’s next Jaat has been attached with the prints of Pushpa 2. Both films, incidentally, are made by the same production house – Mythri Movie Makers. The banner announced this development with a poster. But they didn’t mention the release date of Jaat with his announcement.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat to release on Baisakhi weekend on April 10; to CLASH with Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab

Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively got information in this regard. A source told us, “Jaat will be released in cinemas on April 10, 2025. The date is significant as Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13 by the members of the Punjabi community. Sunny Deol is also a Punjabi and has an insane fan following among the community. Hence, they feel that this is the apt time to bring Jaat. Also, with no other Hindi film on this date, the makers knew that this was the right date for the film.”

Earlier, there were reports that Jaat was all set to release on January 24, 2025, that is, during the Republic Day weekend. The source added, “Yes, they did look at arriving on January 24. However, the post-production and shoot took longer than expected. This is when they looked for another release date and that’s how April 10 was locked.”

The source also said that the release date of Jaat is expected to be mentioned in the teaser. Another source also revealed that the action-packed teaser will be available in cinemas first and then arrive on the internet.

Jaat, however, will face competition from Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab. It features the Pan-India star in a double role and also stars Malavika Mohanan and Sanjay Dutt. Although it’s a Telugu film, it’ll have a wide release in Hindi as well.

Coming back to Jaat, it is directed by Gopichand Malineni and also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher. In an interview with Mid-Day in June, Gopichand revealed, “I’ll present (Sunny Deol) in a never-before-seen action avatar. After Gadar 2 was released, I narrated the story to Sunny sir. He said yes immediately, adding that he was looking for this kind of role. Sunny sir doesn’t play a man in uniform. While it is the story of a common man who takes on (the system) to fight for what is right, it is an unusual concept. The story is inspired from various real-life incidents, which people will (understand) when they watch the movie”.

