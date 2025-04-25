Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, known for her role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Bollywood film Raees, has deleted her Instagram post condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred on 22 April 2025, claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, and has sparked widespread grief across India and beyond.

Mahira Khan deletes Instagram post condemning Pahalgam terror attack

On Thursday, 24 April, Mahira shared a message on her Instagram Stories, describing the attack as an act of “cowardice”. Her post read, “Violence anywhere in the world, in any shape or form is an act of mere cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the attack in Pahalgam,” accompanied by a broken heart emoji. However, the post had been removed by Friday morning, prompting varied reactions online.

Several other Pakistani celebrities, including Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, and Mawra Hocane, also condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the victims’ families. Fawad Khan, for instance, shared his grief on Instagram, stating, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident.”

The Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, targeted tourists in the scenic Baisaran Valley. Reports indicate that the assailants questioned victims about their religion before opening fire, intensifying the tragedy’s impact. The incident has drawn condemnation from global leaders, Indian political figures, and Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Salman Khan, among others.

