The craze for Pushpa 2: The Rule seem to be rising with every passing hour.

The anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule was generated right after the first film in the franchise Pushpa: The Rise released in December 2021. In the time to follow, the excitement kept growing each passing month, with new promotional materials adding to it. Hence, the Allu Arjun starrer was expected to open well. However, the response to the film, right from when its advance booking started, has been unprecedented.

Pushpa 2: Midnight shows for the Allu Arjun starrer added in Mumbai, Delhi and other metros

The tickets for Pushpa 2 started selling like hot cakes. And this has now ensured another positive development for the film’s makers. It is now learnt that midnight shows (11:55 pm to 11:59 pm) of Pushpa 2 have been added in various cinema halls across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Kolkata from today, despite it being a regular working Thursday.

This is indeed a major indication about the tremendous demand for the movie, which is directed by Sukumar. The initial reports for the film have also been positive. A couple of days back, Bollywood Hungama predicted that the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is expected to open at Rs. 60 crores plus. This now looks more than likely for the Sukumar directorial.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles as Pushpa’s wife and enemy respectively.

