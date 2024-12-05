The year 2024 hasn’t been good box office-wise wise but December is expected to make up for it. Pushpa 2 – The Rule has taken a historic opening and going by the early reactions, it has the potential to emerge as an all-time blockbuster. That’s not all. This month will also see the release of Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan. The film releases in just 20 days and from next week, the promotions of the film will begin in full force.

EXCLUSIVE: GRAND trailer launch of Varun Dhawan’s Baby John on December 9

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The theatrical trailer launch of Baby John will be held on Monday, December 9 in Mumbai. It’ll be attended by lead actor Varun Dhawan along with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, director Kalees and blockbuster producer Atlee. Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios and music director Thaman S are also expected to grace the event.”

The source added, “The teaser has given a glimpse of the world of the film while the song ‘Nain Matakka’ has made it clear that the film is not just an action-cum-emotional entertainer but also has fun, catchy numbers. Now, the trailer will throw light on the wholesome entertainment aspect of Baby John.”

Interestingly, Baby John’s extended trailer was unveiled to the exhibitors at the Big Cine Expo 2024 on September 30 this year and got a roaring response. Bollywood Hungama was exclusively present at the occasion and first-hand saw the response the trailer elicited. Atlee, Kalees and Murad Khetani were present at this trailer preview.

Produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Productions, Baby John releases in cinemas on December 25. Interestingly, it has the benefit of being the only release on Christmas. Hence, trade and exhibitors expect the film to work big time at the box office if word of mouth is positive.

