A man was arrested on Tuesday for illegally entering the shooting site of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. When confronted, he reportedly asked, “Should I call Bishnoi?” The suspect has been taken to Shivaji Park police station for further questioning. This incident adds to a growing list of security concerns surrounding the actor, following multiple threats in recent months.

Salman Khan shooting site intruder arrested after threatening remark: “Should I call Bishnoi?”

This incident comes amidst a recent rise in threats connected to Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, who have previously targeted Salman Khan due to alleged grievances related to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Just last month, Salman Khan received a threat related to a song that allegedly links his name to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The threat was sent to Mumbai’s traffic control room, referencing a song that mentions both Salman Khan and Bishnoi. The message warned that the songwriter would face severe consequences within a month and said, “The songwriter’s condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them.”

A 32-year-old man named Bhikha Ram, also known as Vikram, was recently arrested by police in Karnataka’s Haveri in connection with previous threats to Salman Khan. Hailing from Jalore in Rajasthan, Bhikha Ram was later handed over to Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for further investigation.

Salman Khan has been facing ongoing threats related to his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor’s alleged role in the killing of two blackbucks during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain sparked outrage among the Bishnoi community, for whom the blackbuck is sacred. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, leader of a criminal group with ties to the community, has repeatedly demanded a public apology from the actor, warning that severe consequences await Salman and his father, Salim Khan, if the apology is not made. In 2022, Bishnoi reaffirmed that his community would not forgive Salman Khan unless he issues such an apology.

Also Read : Salman Khan starrer Sikandar set at Falaknuma Palace features Rolls Royce, police cars with Rajkot connection; deets inside

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.