Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas contribute to PM-Cares fund and UNICEF, urge others to come forward

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Several nations across the globe including India and the UK are under a strict lock-down right now, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused world-wide fear. This lock-down has hit many communities, including the healthcare workers, the homeless and the daily wage labourers the most. Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are among the several celebrities to have come forward in their aid. The couple has donated to as many as ten funds, and encourages others to contribute too.

On Instagram, she posted a call for help in this crucial time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Back in India, several of Priyanka's Bollywood colleagues including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Randeep Hooda have contributed to the PM-Cares Fund.

