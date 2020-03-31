Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.03.2020 | 12:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal donates Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and CM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vicky Kaushal has pledged to donate Rs. 1 core to PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund to the fight the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is the latest celebrity to contribute in the wake in the global crisis.

Vicky Kaushal donates Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and CM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “While I'm blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future. Jai Hind. #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund plans to deal with situations such as the ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????????

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Besides Vicky, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif among others have donated for PM-Cares Fund.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal gives an Andaz Apna Apna reference while answering a question on his collaboration with Arjun Kapoor

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra pledge Rs 21…

Neeraj Pandey reveals that the team of…

Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel partner to…

Shabana Azmi talks about her accidents; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan goes a step ahead; to…

Singer Sonu Nigam sets up a makeshift studio…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification