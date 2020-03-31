Vicky Kaushal has pledged to donate Rs. 1 core to PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund to the fight the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is the latest celebrity to contribute in the wake in the global crisis.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “While I'm blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future. Jai Hind. #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund plans to deal with situations such as the ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Besides Vicky, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif among others have donated for PM-Cares Fund.

