Alia Bhatt pledges to donate to PM-CARES and CM Relief Fund amid coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to make contribution to several relief funds as India fights Coronavirus. The actor has joined a bandwagon of celebrities who have come forward to donate in the wake of the crisis.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, “At a time of great difficulty, while the nation is in lockdown, the Central and State governments are working tirelessly to combat Covid-19. I salute the efforts of all those on the frontlines who are putting themselves at risk so the rest of us stay safe. I also pledge contributions to the PM-Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) as a gesture of my support.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund plans to deal with situations such as the ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Besides Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhushan Kumar, Rajkummar Rao among others have donated for PM-Cares Fund.

ALSO READ: Amid nationwide lockdown, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted taking their dog for a walk

