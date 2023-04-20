comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Premiere of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cancelled due to Pamela Chopra’s death

By Fenil Seta

The industry and moviegoers woke up to shocking news today that Pamela Chopra, wife of the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, passed away early in the morning. She was 74. The mother of Yash Raj Films (YRF) head honcho Aditya Chopra and mother-in-law of actress Rani Mukerji, was cremated at 11:00 am today in Mumbai, as per the official statement.

As expected, the whole industry is saddened by her demise and we have heard that as a mark of respect, Salman Khan has cancelled the premiere of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The screening was supposed to take place tonight, incidentally in YRF Studios, and many people from the industry were expected to attend. After learning about Pamela ji’s death, the superstar instinctively decided to not go ahead with the premiere. After all, he has had a long association with the Chopra family. His upcoming film Tiger 3 is also backed by YRF.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and also starring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and Vijender Singh, releases in cinemas tomorrow, on April 21.

Pamela Chopra was recently seen in the Netflix show The Romantics, which traces the rise of Yash Chopra and YRF. The septuagenarian was loved in the show, especially the way she spoke fondly about marrying Yash Chopra and standing by his side through thick and thin.

Not many are aware that Pamela Chopra was a singer and has sung in various films like Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Trishul (1978), Kaala Patthar (1979), Silsila (1981), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Darr (1993) etc. One of the last songs sung by her was 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Pamela Chopra was also a writer in films like Kabhi Kabhie and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). Lastly, she has also been credited as a dress designer in Silsila and Sawaal (1982), producer in Aaina (1993), co-producer in Dil To Pagal Hai and associate producer in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein (2000), Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002), Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002) and Veer-Zaara (2004).

