Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, popularly known for their 2014 drama Humsafar, reunited on the big screen in the period movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt. The film is Pakistan’s most expensive film to date and went on to make Rs. 100 crore at the box office in the home country and went on to amass $13.8 million worldwide on 500 screens. While the film has not seen India release due to the tumultuous relationship between the two countries, it is set to be re-released in theatres internationally during Eid 2023 celebrations.

According to a report in Variety, six months after the release of the movie in the theatres, The Legend Of Maula Jatt will re-release “across 15 sites in the U.K., seven sites in the U.S. and two sites in the U.A.E. on April 21, in the Eid holiday frame.”

Producer Ammara Hikmat said, “It’s hard to believe that The Legend of Maula Jatt is getting a re-release after months of its initial release but I’m absolutely thrilled for audiences to rediscover the film. It’s a testament to the enduring power of cinema to enchant and captivate even in the face of the digital revolution.”

Bilal Lashari, the director of the movie, is delighted about the re-release. He said, “I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support our film has received from fans around the globe. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m thrilled for everyone to have another chance to experience the magic, heart and camaraderie that we poured into this epic story.”

Pranab Kapadia, founder of Moviegoers Entertainment, and the overseas distributor added, “We are absolutely delighted to witness history in the making. Never before has any [Pakistan] film re-released within six months of its original release. Thanks to the love of audiences across the globe and support from our exhibition partners, The Legend of Maula Jatt continues to set box office records.”

The film is from the times untold where legends were written in soil with blood, a hero is born. Maula Jatt, a fierce prizefighter with a tortured past seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab. Loyalties are challenged and families are torn apart in this epic tale of truth, honour and justice. The film is Pakistan's biggest movie to date.

The Punjabi-language film is a remake of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt. It is produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films. The film also stars Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch. The film was released in theatres on October 13, 2022. Recently, Fawad Khan announced his next Money Back Guaranteed with former cricketer Wasim Akram which is releasing on Eid 2023. Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor in 2014. He went on to star in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was most recently seen in the special Karachi-themed episode of the Disney+ Marvel series, Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan was last seen in 2022 Pakistani action-comedy film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

