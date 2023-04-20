Director Ashish R Mohan, who is known for helming the Akshay Kumar starrer Khiladi 786, has announced his next in the form of Operation Eagle. A Wakaoo Films production in association with Shimla Talkies, the film is about the rescue of innocent citizens and is claimed to be based on true events.

Operation Eagle is based on an aerial rescue mission, see poster

Throwing more light on Operation Eagle, a statement from the makers said, “A bunch of tourists get trapped 5000 feet above the ground when their cable car malfunctions. Time is limited at their disposal; the location is remote in the middle of snow-capped mountains; any kind of help is days away. The clock is ticking as the weather plays truant and the cable car continues to slip. Their only hope is one unassuming hero who won’t stop at anything to keep them alive. He will dare nature; he will break all rules; he will achieve the impossible.”

Sharing the journey of the film, Ashish R Mohan said, “We have been working on this film for the last 4-5 years. Now that the prep is done, we’re very excited to start. I can confidently say that Operation Eagle is going to be the most thrilling cinematic experience you’ve ever witnessed.”

Operation Eagle will be shot in 3D in India, Abu Dhabi and Cape Town in the summer of 2023. The film is written by Saiwyn Quadras, who has penned movies like Mary Kom, Neerja, Parmanu and the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, and Vishal Kapoor, the writer of Attack: Part 1 and the yet-to-release Lootere.

The makers have said that the lead cast of the movie will be announced in the next few days.

