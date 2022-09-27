The multi-city tour that will travel across 15 Indian cities over 2 months, enthralling over 75,000 Indian fans, is in support of the musician’s third studio album.

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced the India leg of his highly anticipated ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ World Tour. Spread over 2 months and spanning 15 cities, the widely loved musician will be embarking on what is positioned to be one of his largest-ever homegrown tours within the sub-continent. The tour follows the release of Kuhad’s latest 11-track studio album The Way That Lovers Do which was released in May 2022 via Elektra Records and spoke about human love, friendship, and connectivity.

Prateek Kuhad to perform at 15 cities in India as part of ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ world tour

The run, kicking off on October 29th in Mumbai and wrapping up on December 18th in Goa, will see the pop music titan performing a two-hour-long set every night, with a setlist that features hot new favourites such as ‘Just A Word’ and ‘Favourite Peeps’ and evergreen radio hits such as ‘cold/mess’ and ‘Kasoor’. The multi-city trek will include an assortment of cities such as Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, and Bengaluru.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad)

The announcement of the India tour comes close on the heels of his blockbuster headlining 20-city trek in the United States Of America in June 2022 which saw him delivering sold-out performances in support of this world tour. Ahead of the India tour, he will also be touring the United Kingdom and Europe in October 2022 as part of this global showcase.

Best known for his intimate songwriting, earnest lyricism and experimental flair, the 32-year-old global breakout star will be touring on home turf after a hiatus of one and a half years. Prateek Kuhad states, “I’m super excited to be touring my homeland after a considerable pause. This tour is of special significance to me and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with all my beautiful fans across the region. Go grab your tickets on BookMyShow and I can’t wait to perform live for you guys!”

