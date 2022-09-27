The much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film are set to be unveiled on 2nd October on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Filmmaker Om Raut is gearing up for Adipurush. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, the film has grabbed the eyeballs since its inception. After a long wait, the much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film are set to be unveiled on 2nd October on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The grand event will be graced with the presence of superstar Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Om Raut to have grand launch for Adipurush teaser and poster in Ayodhya on October 2

The film is based on the epic of Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much more relevant for this grand event. The poster, as well as the teaser, will reflect the scale of the film.

The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, while Kriti plays the role of Janaki (Sita). It also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

Adipurush is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in theatres.

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.