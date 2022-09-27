comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.09.2022 | 9:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Om Raut to have grand launch for Adipurush teaser and poster in Ayodhya on October 2

Bollywood News

The much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film are set to be unveiled on 2nd October on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Om Raut is gearing up for Adipurush. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, the film has grabbed the eyeballs since its inception. After a long wait, the much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film are set to be unveiled on 2nd October on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The grand event will be graced with the presence of superstar Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Om Raut to have grand launch for Adipurush teaser and poster in Ayodhya on October 2

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Om Raut to have grand launch for Adipurush teaser and poster in Ayodhya on October 2

The film is based on the epic of Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much more relevant for this grand event. The poster, as well as the teaser, will reflect the scale of the film.

The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, while Kriti plays the role of Janaki (Sita). It also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

Adipurush is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in theatres.

ALSO READ: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut to launch Adipurush teaser on October 3 at a grand on-ground event in Ayodhya

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Star Plus extends fiction shows to seven…

Vikram Vedha gets U/A certificate; the…

Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang to star in…

Jacqueline Fernandez calls herself ‘victim’…

BIBI joins Song Joong Ki in the new noir…

Aayush Sharma walks the ramp for humanity,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification