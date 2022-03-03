The versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in by a private agricultural company that runs agritech app called Krishi Network as its brand ambassador, Pankaj has also invested in the platform for an undisclosed capital. The startup said that its tie-up with the actor will usher in avenues to expand to the masses and help connect with farmers at the grassroot level.

Tripathi's background as a farmer resonates with the platform’s vision to help farmers grow by solving the problems at silk route. Pankaj says, "Being raised in an agriculturally rich household with family members deeply invested in farming and other basic land harvesting practices for a living, I have always been accustomed to the kind of problems Indian farmers face at the ground level. Lack of correct information being the root cause of these problems, educating the farmers of the best practices along with ensuring that all of their other concerns are being addressed and looked into is the need of the hour. By funding an organization which provides a mix of online and offline support in this direction, I intend to contribute to it in my own small way."

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in the third installment of his immensely popular buddy-comedy franchise, Fukrey. Similarly, he will be seen reprising the lovable character of Madhav Mishra in the third installment of Criminal Justice 3. He will also be seen in other major projects like Srijit Mukherjee's Sherdil, O My God 2, and Bachchan Pandey.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “I came to know in 1988 that India won the world cup in 1983”- Pankaj Tripathi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.