Hollywood singer Dua Lipa is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit over her hit song ‘Levitating’ after Florida-based reggae band Artikal Sound System accused the singer of stealing from a their 2017 track for her massive hit.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the Grammy-winning artist and the team behind her 2020 smash were sued on Tuesday (March 1) by a Florida-based group Artikal Sound System for the hit being “substantially similar” to their 2017 recording. The reggae band alleged that the song ‘Levitating’ – which featured for 68 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and was the No. 1 Hot 100 song of 2021 – was ripped off from the band’s track titled “Live Your Life.”

The complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles federal court, also names Warner Records along with the 26-year-old singer and the song's producers and writers, alleging that in 2020, the defendants listened and copied "Live Your Life" as they were writing ‘Levitating’. Artikal Sound System believes that it's "highly unlikely" that Lipa's song was written independently given the similarities between the two records.

According to the court documents, Artikal Sound System is alleging they are owed profits from ‘Levitating’ in addition to damages and are demanding a jury trial. The plaintiffs have reportedly sought monetary compensation, as they feel they are entitled to share the profits from ‘Levitating’ as the copyright holders to "Live Your Life." Representatives for Dua Lipa and Warner Music Group have not commented as yet.

Dua Lipa's ‘Levitating’ released in 2020 as the fifth single from her Future Nostalgia album which peaked within the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also received a nomination for Song of the Year at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The English singer also released a remix of ‘Levitating’ in August 2020, featuring American artists Madonna and Missy Elliott for her Club Future Nostalgia LP re-release. In October 2020, Lipa released the second remix of ‘Levitating’ featuring American rapper DaBaby.

