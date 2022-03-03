Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is thrilled to be the 'bad guy' in the next, probably the final, installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. The Aquaman star himself confirmed the ongoing rumors of him being cast in a villainous role in the franchises’ newest iteration Fast 10 (working title).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the red-carpet premiere of the upcoming film, The Batman, starring his step-daughter Zoë Kravitz, Jason Mamoa confirmed his role and revealed how thrilled he is to play the “bad guy” in the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, stating, “It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!"

Early reports of the role also stated that Jason would be joining the long-running action franchise as a character who is "protagonistic or antagonistic in nature, or perhaps even both." As Jason also mentioned earlier, this would be a new territory for the 42-year-old actor who usually plays more heroic and protagonist-centered characters such as in Aquaman, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and Game of Thrones.

The upcoming film is rumored to be the franchise’s last film. As Collider reports, the last installment will be split into two parts to tell a more detailed narrative that will bring the franchise to a satisfying close. The original franchise stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Charlize Theron are expected to reprise their roles. Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, who appeared in F9, have confirmed to not be returning for the final installment. It is unknown if Jordana Brewster will return.

With much details being hushed, production for the final installment is expected to begin this spring with Justin Lin returning to helm the film with Vin Diesel attached to produce. Filmmaker Justin Lin directed the previous Fast & Furious films including the standalone sequel The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, along with the fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth installments. Franchise writer Chris Morgan returns to pen the script for the final chapters.

Fast & Furious 10 is currently slated to premiere in theaters on May 19th, 2023.

