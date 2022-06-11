comscore

Justin Bieber suffering from partial face paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome – “Extremely frustrating, please pray for me”

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has urged his fans to pray for him since he is suffering from rare neurological disorder which is causing facial paralysis. Called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the 28-year-old musician said that this is increasingly making his daily activities more difficult.

Justin Bieber suffering from partial face paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome – “Extremely frustrating, please pray for me”

The 'Peaches' singer, 28, revealed he's started having trouble eating. "Been getting progressively harder to eat, which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me," he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

He, then, took to his Instagram again to share a video explaining what his happening. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

"This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do," he continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin Bieber rescheduled three of his upcoming shows this week due to health concerns. He was set for two performances at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his 2022 Justice World Tour  and one show at Washington D.C.'s Capital One Arena. "Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote in a post on his Instagram Story. "My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)."

Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform in Delhi, India, in October 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber to bring his Justice world tour to India; set to perform in Delhi on October 18

