About a year ago in May 2021, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali had undergone a title change. In fact, the film, which was being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala had been rechristened as Bhaijaan. However, since then there have been a number of changes to the film, from Nadiadwala opting out of the project, to Salman Khan taking over the production reins to even Aayush Sharma opting out. Despite the numerous changes, Salman has is going ahead with the film, that will now feature a new cast.

Here’s why Salman Khan renamed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Bhaijaan

Now, as the crew commences work on Bhaijaan, a well-placed industry source reveals why the film underwent a title change. “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali started shooting on Salman’s farm on the outskirts of Mumbai last month, and now the title has been changed to a shorter Bhaijaan. The reason behind this is the fact that, Bhaijaan is the affectionate name fans use for Salman. In fact, Bhaijaan was the title Salman wanted for this particular project, a family saga of patriarchal family where the eldest son lords over the rest of the family.”

Further talking about the reason the source continues, “Salman’s role in the film is similar to the one he plays in real life in his own family. Salman Khan, in all his wisdom, has decided to eponymously name the film after his own character.”

Interestingly, excited fans have already begun questioning whether Bhaijaan is a sequel to Mr Khan’s 2018 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In more of a titular franchise, like Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi series, post Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bhaijaan, will there be a Bhaijaan Returns, Kya Baat Bhaijaan and Wah Bhaijaan?

