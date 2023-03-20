In recent years, especially during the nationwide lockdown, India witnessed a surge in the popularity of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar leading the way. However, with the rise of these platforms, the issue of vulgarity and obscenity in their content has led to a growing debate on the need for regulation. Speaking on the matter, once again, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur has warned OTT platforms against the usage of obscene content, and abusive language in the name of creativity.

It all happened during a press conference held on Sunday. In a video, shared by Anurag Thakur himself, he asserted, “The process so far is that the producer has to resolve the received complaints at the first level. 90 to 92 per cent of the complaints are resolved by them by making necessary changes. The next level of complaint resolution is at the level of their association, where most of the complaints are resolved.”

He further added, “At the last level, it comes to the level of the government, where the action is taken on the departmental committee level, according to the rules in place. But somewhere complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it very seriously. If there is a need to make a change, we are willing to consider it.”

The minister continued, “Abusive language in the name of creativity will not be tolerated. The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that. These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity. And when someone crosses a limit, then abuse or rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all. Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it.”

On the same note, it is worth mentioning here that the Delhi High Court on March 7, upheld an order for registration of FIR against The Viral Fever (TVF) and its actor while asking the government to take steps to check the language of the content of OTT platforms. However, the court also stated that the direction to register FIR in the present case does not include a direction to arrest any of the accused/petitioners.

