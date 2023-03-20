Not too long ago, there were reports of how Lawrence Bishnoi threatened Salman Khan and told the superstar to apologize to his community after the actor was accused of killing a blackbuck during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Now, adding further, a staff member of the Sultan actor’s team has found a threatening letter asking Salman to have a talk with Canadian gangster Goldie Brar, in an email that was sent by a certain Rohit Garg.

Mumbai police take action against gangsters Bishnoi and others for threatening Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s manager Prashant Gunjalkar came across the email last week, which Khan had received from a certain Rohit Garg who asked the superstar to have an interaction with Goldie Garg in order to resolve his issues with Lawrence Bishnoi. Furthermore, the email was reportedly said to have been written under the presumption that Salman Khan witnessed the interview that was given by Bishnoi recently. It had the gangster threatening to kill the superstar, if he didn’t apologize for allegedly killing a blackbuck. For the unversed, the blackbuck killing case that can be traced to the late 90s, witnessed serious allegations against the superstar for allegedly hunting a rare species, which is also considered to be sacred among the Bishnoi community.

Followed by the threatening email, on Saturday night, Gunjalkar contacted the Mumbai police and registered a complaint against the three names. As per a statement reportedly given by an official in Bandra police station, the authorities have taken serious cognisance of this threat, followed by which they increased the security for the superstar. And besides that, they also registered a complaint under sections 12(B) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code, which includes charges of criminal conspiracy and intimidation.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in Tihar jail, facing charges of murdering popular Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala.

