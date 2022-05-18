comscore

Cannes 2022: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur announces incentive scheme for foreign films shooting in India; additional bonus for employing Indians

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

India is the country of Honour at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. Led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, the Indian delegation included AR Rahman, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, among others. On day 2, the Indian delegation inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at the film festival. Deepika Padukone, who is a jury member, was also present at the inauguration. After the inauguration, the Indian delegation spoke about Indian cinema, which was followed by a speech by Minister Anurag Thakur.

Cannes 2022: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur announces incentive scheme for foreign films shooting in India; additional bonus for employing Indians

Cannes 2022: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur announces incentive scheme for foreign films shooting in India; additional bonus for employing Indians

On Day 2, during his speech, Anurag Thakur announced an incentive scheme for foreign filmmakers who will shoot their films and other projects in India. "I'm delighted to announce today in Cannes an incentive scheme for audio-visual co-production & shooting of foreign films in India with a cash incentive of up to 30% with a cap of USD 260,000," he said.

“In the case of foreign films that will be shot in India, an additional bonus with a cap of USD 65,000 for employing 15% or more manpower in India,” he added.

He also encouraged all to attend the annual International Film Festival of India held every year in Goa. “We'll do whatever we can to make India the content hub of the world & to make India the destination of the world for filmmaking, film production & post-production. I extend an open invitation to all to be part of IFFI Goa 2022,” the Minister said.

“We've started the world's largest film restoration project under the National Film Heritage Mission. As part of this drive, 2200 movies across languages will be restored to their former glory,” he informed at Cannes.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone- “I truly believe there will come a day where India won’t have to be at Cannes; Cannes will be in India”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

