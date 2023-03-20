There have been reports about Sanjay Leela Bhansali planning to “revive” Inshallah with a new cast. The film was to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a summer-autumn love story. But the project was shelved by Bhansali before it could go on the floors due to alleged constant and uncalled-for interference by Salman Khan. Salman’s alleged demands included a role for Sushmita Sen and an item song for Daisy Shah.

SCOOP: Sanjay Leela Bhansali has no plans to revive Inshallah as of now

There is absolutely no truth to any of these reports. Says a source close to the filmmaker, “There is a fabulous script for Inshallah lying dormant somewhere to be dusted and used at some point of time. But that time is not now; not in the near future, not in the distant future either because Sanjay Bhansali is currently busy with his Netflix’s series Heeramandi. This will take him right to the end of this year. He then starts prepping for the big-screen musical Baiju Bawra. Inshallah doesn’t even figure anywhere in his scheme of things right now.”

The source further adds, “It was huge decision to shut down Inshallah just a week before it was to go on the floors. Sanjay Bhansali is still committed morally to make it with Alia Bhatt. But he is definitely not looking at finding a replacement for Salman. Nor is it possible to revive the film with Salman.”

