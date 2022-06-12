It's official! Netflix has confirmed the South Korean breakout show of 2021, Squid Game, is coming back for second season. The announcement was made on Sunday, June 12. In an official statement, Hwang Dong Hyuk, the director, writer and executive producer of Squid Game, confirmed the return of Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun. He also hinted at the return of Gong Yoo and that there will be another deadly doll.

Netflix officially announces season 2 of Squid Game with Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun reprising roles; hints at Gong Yoo’s return

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. , Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round," he said in a statement.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Lee Jung Jae's character’s return was teased at the very end of the first season where he appears to have decided to put a stop to the brutal annual games. The Front Man, played by Lee Byung Hun, is the main antagonist and boss of the deadly games that pit 456 cash-strapped players against each other for astounding cash prize of 45.6 billion won. The Squid Game creator also teased the possible return of Jung Ho Yeon, who plays the North Korean refugee contestant on the series, as her own evil twin sister.

Back in October 2021, Netflix confirmed Squid Game had become the biggest launch in the streaming giant’s history by drawing 111 million viewers in its first month on the platform. The Korean series surpassed the previous mark set by Bridgerton, through the first 28 days, which was seen by 82 million households after its debut. In November 2021, Netflix confirmed that Squid Game became the most-watched show or film ever, with 1.6 billion hours viewership.

