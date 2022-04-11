Hwang Dong Hyuk, the creator, director and writer of Squid Game, recently confirmed the return of two key characters for the Korean dystopian drama’s second season.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong Hyuk confirms Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun’s characters to return in season 2

According to Deadline, director Hwang and actor Park Hae Soo joined Deadline’s annual Contenders Television at Paramount Studios and together discussed what fans might expect from the upcoming sophomore season of the show and the creator revealed two names that will be returning during the conversation. “Gi Hun for sure. He will be back and I believe the Front Man will back too,” Hwang said. Although the return of these characters was expected, this is Hwang's first public acknowledgement of their return.

Gi Hun, the Squid Game protagonist that survives the gauntlet of deadly children’s games, is played by the now-SAG Award-winning actor Lee Jung Jae. The character’s return is teased at the very end of the first season where he appears to have decided to put a stop to the brutal annual games. The Front Man, played by Lee Byung Hun, is the main antagonist and boss of the deadly games that pit 456 cash-strapped players against each other for astounding cash prize of 45.6 billion won.

Several weeks earlier, the Squid Game creator also teased the outlet about the possible return of Jung Ho Yeon, who plays the North Korean refugee contestant on the series, as her own evil twin sister.

