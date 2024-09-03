Netflix defended its portrayal of the hijackers, stating that the series was based on extensive research and historical accounts

Netflix India Content Head meets I&B ministry after IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack controversy: “All future content will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation’s sentiments”

In a recent meeting with Indian government officials, Netflix India's content chief, Monika Shergill, pledged the platform's commitment to producing content that is sensitive to and respectful of the nation's sentiments. This assurance came in the wake of significant backlash against the streaming giant's new series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which depicted the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight.

The series, which delved into the harrowing 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 by the Pakistan-based terror group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, had ignited a firestorm of controversy, with critics accusing it of trivializing the traumatic event and potentially undermining national sentiments.

The government, in a stern stance, summoned Shergill to explain the series' controversial elements and demanded assurances that future content would be more sensitive to the nation's sensibilities. The meeting, held at Shastri Bhawan, underscored the government's growing concerns about the potential impact of OTT platforms on public discourse and the need to maintain a delicate balance between creative freedom and national interests. Citing government sources, ANI reported, “Nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation. India's culture and civilization should always be respected. You should think before portraying something in a wrong manner. The govt is taking it very seriously.”

Netflix, however, defended its portrayal of the hijackers, stating that the series was based on extensive research and historical accounts. As per the report, sources further said, “Netflix team has come to the meeting with research documents and footage that have been collected for reference. The OTT platform will be putting forward their view that the series is in accordance with publicly available resources, with the information taken from books and other government statements.”

Government sources further said, “Netflix has assured to conduct a content review and guarantee that all future content on their platform will be sensitive to and by the nation's sentiments.”

The outcome of the meeting remains to be seen. The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was released on Netflix India on August 29. Despite the controversy, the show has received positive reviews for its effective and sharp portrayal of the events. However, the allegations of historical inaccuracies and religious offences have raised serious questions about the series' impact and its potential to cause division.

Produced by Matchbox Shots in association with Benaras Mediaworks, Anubhav Sinha’s directorial streaming debut is inspired by real events, and launched on August 29. Adapted from the book ‘Flight Into Fear’ by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury, the series also captures the heart of negotiations, unveiling the intricate diplomacy within Delhi's War Room and the tense exchanges at Kandahar's Negotiation Station.

