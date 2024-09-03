The PIL contends that such misrepresentation not only undermines the accuracy of historical events but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and misinformation.

The release of the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has ignited a fierce debate in India, with allegations of historical inaccuracies and potential religious offence. The series, a dramatization of the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814 by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, has come under scrutiny for its portrayal of the hijackers' identities.

As per Indian Express, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court by Surjit Singh Yadav, president of the Hindu Sena, seeking a ban on the series. The petition argued that the show erroneously depicts the real hijackers as having Hindu names, including "Bhola" and "Shankar" - alternative names for the Hindu deity Shiva. This, according to the petitioner, is a deliberate attempt to distort historical facts and hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

The PIL contends that such misrepresentation not only undermines the accuracy of historical events but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and misinformation. The petitioner has urged the court to intervene and prevent further public misunderstanding and potential harm.

In response to the growing controversy, the central government has summoned the content head of Netflix India. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has demanded an explanation regarding the allegedly contentious aspects of the series, particularly its portrayal of the hijackers. Officials have expressed concern that the series may play with the sentiments of the nation.

The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was released on Netflix India on August 29. Despite the controversy, the show has received positive reviews for its effective and sharp portrayal of the events. However, the allegations of historical inaccuracies and religious offence have raised serious questions about the series' impact and its potential to cause division.

Produced by Matchbox Shots in association with Benaras Mediaworks, Anubhav Sinha’s directorial streaming debut is inspired by real events, launched on August 29. Adapted from the book ‘Flight Into Fear’ by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury, the series also captures the heart of negotiations, unveiling the intricate diplomacy within Delhi's War Room and the tense exchanges at Kandahar's Negotiation Station.

