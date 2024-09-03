L'Oréal Paris, the No.1 beauty brand in the world, has announced Alia Bhatt as the new global brand ambassador. She joins the brand’s diverse roster of spokespersons like Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, Camila Cabello, and many others. The award-winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur will star in the French beauty brand’s campaigns starting from September 2024.

One of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024, Alia Bhatt’s repertoire of cinema spans languages and genres, which have won her awards and critical acclaim. A true multi-hyphenate, Alia embodies the core values of L’Oréal Paris, representing inclusivity and empowerment, sharing the transformative power of self-belief with women all over the world.

“At L’Oréal Paris, we are honored to welcome Indian actress Alia Bhatt to the family. I admire how Alia uses her global platform and role as a producer to push for inclusivity in the film industry and to shed light on Indian cinema worldwide. Her commitment to care for people and the planet makes her the perfect ambassador for female talent, entrepreneurship, and the endless possibilities L’Oréal Paris seeks to open up by uplifting women’s worth,” said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris Global President.

“I am thrilled to join the L’Oréal Paris family and stand alongside a community of strong, powerful women. As someone who has always been deeply interested in all things skin, I admire L’Oréal Paris for its pioneering innovations and commitment to excellence in the beauty industry. The brand’s celebration of women’s empowerment resonates deeply with me, as it strives to ensure every woman feels valued and empowered. I am excited to collaborate with L'Oréal Paris to make a positive impact in the beauty industry and champion inclusivity for women," says Alia Bhatt.

