Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s much-anticipated film, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, has hit an unexpected roadblock as it faces legal trouble over alleged copyright infringement. The film, which has been generating buzz in the entertainment industry, is now at the center of a legal dispute that could impact its release and prospects.

The Allegations: Copyright Infringement Claims by Adlabs

Reportedly, the controversy began when Adlabs, a prominent film production company, accused the producers of Tu Hai Meri Kiran of infringing on the copyrights of their films Caller (2011) and Call (2019). Adlabs claims that the upcoming film bears significant similarities to their original works, which they own exclusive rights to.

In response to these allegations, Adlabs has taken legal action against the film’s producer, Vishal Rana, and Echelon Productions. They have filed a formal complaint with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), alleging that Tu Hai Meri Kiran violates the intellectual property rights associated with their earlier films.

Legal Notices and Escalation

Before escalating the matter to the IFTPC, Adlabs had previously sent legal notices to Echelon Productions, demanding that they disclose the script of Tu Hai Meri Kiran to verify the alleged similarities. The notices also called for an immediate halt to the creation of any third-party rights related to the film. However, with no satisfactory resolution, Adlabs has now intensified its efforts by filing a formal complaint, seeking intervention from the IFTPC to prevent any further infringement.

Impact on the Film’s Release

The legal dispute comes at a critical time for Tu Hai Meri Kiran, as the film’s final schedule was completed in June, shortly before Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. The film was expected to be a significant release for both actors, especially for Sonakshi, who has recently garnered acclaim for her performances in Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dahaad by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

