Actress-producer Neetu Chandra unveiled the first look of her highly anticipated Bhojpuri film, Kariyatthi, directed by National award-winning director Nitin Neera Chandra. The actress, who serves as the film's presenter and producer, shared the striking poster on her social media platforms, showcasing her commitment to this impactful project.

Neetu Chandra drops first look of Bhojpuri film Kariyatthi addressing societal issues

As the title suggests, Kariyatthi which is based on a short story by Saroj Singh, addresses critical societal issues, including skin color discrimination and female foeticide, while weaving a narrative centered on colorize and female foeticide. The visually stunning poster hints at a story that promises to resonate deeply with audiences, intertwining personal experiences with significant social themes.

The film aims to reach a diverse audience by being released in multiple languages. Featuring talents such as National School of Drama graduate Annu Priya and Deepak Singh, Kariyatthi is completed and set for release early next year.

Neetu Chandra said, “This film seeks to illuminate pressing societal issues, inspiring change and fostering conversations about discrimination and gender equality. My goal is to elevate films in languages of Bihar and introduce them to a global audience. My region is rich in diverse languages, and I am committed to showcasing their significance and ensuring they receive the recognition they merit.”

Director Nitin Neera Chandra added, “My objective is to highlight social issues through engaging storytelling that not only captivates audiences but also sparks meaningful conversations. I believe that a film like Kariyatthi has the power to address critical societal challenges in a way that resonates emotionally, prompting viewers to reflect on and discuss these important topics.”

This is their fourth film after Deswa, Mithila Makhaan, and Jackson Halt. While his last release Jackson Halt received acclaim for its gripping thriller narrative, Mithila Makhaan was honored with a national award for Best Maithili Language Film, further establishing their impressive cinematic legacy.

Neetu Chandra is currently in the US touring for her musical show Umraao Jaan. She was last seen in the Sony Motion Pictures franchise Never Back Down Revolt.

