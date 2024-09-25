Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will feature Triptii Dimri too along with a host of celebrities as a part of the ensemble supporting cast.

Marking the return of Manjulika and Rooh Baba together with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan reprising their characters in the franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has sparked much excitement among the audiences. With both horror comedies of the franchise enjoying a sweet run at the box office, the expectations are riding high on this one, which will also feature Triptii Dimri. Now adding to this anticipation, makers have unveiled an announcement poster confirming the release during Diwali 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Makers of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan starrer unveil FIRST poster as they announce their arrival on Diwali 2024

The anticipation is over! The new poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was unveiled on Wednesday on social media, points towards the ‘main element’ of the film – which is a tightly locked door where the lock is tied up with several sacred threads. The poster comes with the thrilling tagline, ’Darwaza Khulega Iss Diwali (The door will open this Diwali)’ – indicating the return of ghost Manjulika who was locked behind closed doors in the films from the franchise. Furthermore, the film also promises to set the stage for a cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Anees Bazmee film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This highly awaited Diwali blockbuster promises to continue the legacy of the beloved franchise, following the massive success of its predecessors. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to bring a fresh storyline that will feature its patent spine-chilling elements along with witty dialogues, and catchy music.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also boasts of an ensemble supporting cast of Vijay Raaz, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, among others. While the date is yet to be revealed, the film is expected to release during Diwali 2024 and will be clashing with Rohit Shetty’s ambitious cop drama Singham Again.

