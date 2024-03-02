comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Neetu Chandra to play lead in ‘Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical’

Directed by Rajiv Goswami, the musical will also feature the iconic ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’ track from the 1981 drama.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Neetu Chandra is all set to play Umrao Jaan in the play titled ‘Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical’, which promises to be a visual spectacle. Produced by Meit Shah’s Blue Wave Events and Gravity Zero, the play will bring the iconic character’s journey to life in the form of a grand musical.

Meit Shah's Blue Wave Events will be presenting 'Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical' in India as well as the USA. The play will highlight Neetu's remarkable acting and dancing abilities. Directed by Rajiv Goswami, the musical aims at giving the fans a visual spectacle that they have never seen before on Indian stage until now. It will also feature the iconic ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’ track, which originally featured the legendary Rekha and was composed by the maestro Khayyam. Salim-Sulaiman have composed the music for this play. While the play is scripted by Varun Gautam, Pooja Pant is expected to enhance the visual appeal of the musical with her choreography.

‘Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical’ will premiere in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2024. The North American Tour will begin from New Jersey on April 12 and conclude on June 1 in Washington DC.

Also Read: Photos: Nitu Chandra Srivastava snapped at Women’s Day event at Indian Consulate in Dubai

