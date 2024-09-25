The mighty Diwali clash is on at the box office. Last week, it came to light that Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, is confirmed for a Diwali release. Meanwhile, today, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 dropped an interesting teaser poster. With the poster drop, they also made it clear that they are all set to arrive at the Festival of Lights. And now, Bollywood Hungama has learned when the much-awaited teaser will be out.

BREAKING: Much-awaited teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to be launched on September 27

A source told us, “The teaser will be out on Friday, September 27. It’ll be a short one and will give an idea of the world of the third part. The idea is to make people aware of the release and make them curious about the content. The makers are confident that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3teaser will succeed in grabbing eyeballs. This will be followed by the release of the trailer and songs.”

A trade source, meanwhile, informed us, “Today, Wednesday, September 25, the teaser poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was out. One more poster will be unveiled tomorrow, that is, Thursday, September 26 followed by the trailer on Friday, September 27.” As per reports, the teaser is 1 minute and 27 minutes long and has been passed with a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan and is produced by T-Series. It brings back Kartik and director Anees Bazmee after the very successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). Vidya Balan rocked the show in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and her comeback to the successful series has enhanced the excitement for the third part. The addition of Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in the star cast has also made people pumped up for the horror comedy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releases in cinemas on November 1.

Also Read: Anees Bazmee addresses misinterpretation of his statements about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again clash; says, “Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement”

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.