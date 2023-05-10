Readers would recall the high-profile case of Aryan Khan when he was arrested for the possession of drugs by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021. Now, an officer named Vishwa Vijay Singh, who is the superintendent of NCB, is terminated. If reports are to be believed, Singh was a pivotal member of the team which conducted a raid in the Cordelia cruise in Mumbai wherein they allegedly busted a drug racket.

NCB officer involved in Aryan Khan drug case gets dismissed

Recent reports have suggested that the NCB authorities ordered an inquiry against Vishwa Vijay Singh pertaining to a different case in April 2022 and he was suspended. As per an NCB officer, the inquiry findings led to the dismissal of the officer. Coming to the Aryan Khan case, Singh played an important role in the arrest of the star kid. Singh had not only accompanied Sameer Wankhede during the raid operation in Cordelia cruise but he also led a team of officers when they visited the palatial residence of Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, Mannat, in connection with the drug raid investigation.

As for the case, readers would recall that Sameer Wankhede and his team had arrested seventeen high-profile names in connection to the case and had alleged seized 13 gms of cocaine, 22 pills of Ecstasy (MDMA), 21 gms of marijuana, and 5 gms of mephedrone along with Rs. 1.33 lakhs during their raid. Among them was also Aryan Khan who eventually received bail on October 28. The star kid was later given clean chit because of insufficient evidence. Followed by certain discrepancies during the raid as well as for providing witnesses with prior crime records, the NCB Mumbai team was placed under vigilance inquiry in November 2022. Post the inquiry, department ordered action against seven officers, retaining their anonymity.

