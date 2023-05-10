Junglee Pictures, known for Raazi and Badhaai Do, has announced the casting of their upcoming film titled Ulajh which expected to be a stylized international thriller, set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS). The makers have unveiled an ensemble cast headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew. Besides them, the film also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. The patriotic thriller is to go on floors by end of this month.

To be by directed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, the makers have released a poster which is a sneak peek into the high-stakes world of International Diplomacy and the pivotal characters in the film. Ulajh is said to follow the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

Expressing her excitement about being a part of Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor said, “When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

Director Sudhanshu Saria added, “In their typical fashion, Junglee Pictures has picked yet another original, bold and daring film to bring to audiences and I’m so thrilled they’ve entrusted me with the task of helming it. In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh.”

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures shared - “At Junglee Pictures, we strive to develop and create films in collaboration with creative minds who bring a fresh and distinct voice to provide an experience that will captivate and thrill our audience. Having Sudhanshu on board for a film like Ulajh is a perfect fit. His creative sensibilities are unmatched, he has added nuances and layers to each character which has made the story so gripping. Getting together such a talented ensemble cast, in the unexplored world of IFS has been an invigorating experience. We also have a dynamic team of celebrated and experienced writers and technicians who are contributing their personal touch to the film, making it an incredible team effort”.

Ulajh is expected to go on floors by the end of May.

