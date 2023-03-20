Last week, we informed the readers that Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee might postpone their much-awaited film, Jawan. The action entertainer is scheduled to be released on June 2 but as per a source, in case the film doesn’t get ready on time, it’ll arrive in cinemas in October 2023. A decision on the release date will be taken by the superstar and blockbuster director in a few weeks.

Will the postponement of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan lead to Dunki’s release being pushed to 2024?

It has now come to light that if Jawan is postponed, then Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year, Dunki, will also get pushed ahead. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “If Shah Rukh Khan brings Jawan to cinemas in October, there’s no way Dunki will release two months later. Two of the biggest films of the year, both starring the same star would obviously not release so close to each other. Hence, if Jawan is pushed to October, Dunki will be postponed to the first quarter or summer of 2024.”

Another source, an industry insider, remarked, “It’s also difficult to imagine Jawan releasing in October, that is just a few weeks before Tiger 3. The Salman Khan starrer releases on Diwali, that is, around November 10 or 13. It has an important role of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Though it’s a special appearance of sorts, will it be fair for Jawan and Tiger 3 releasing in such close proximity? If Jawan has to postpone at all, it’ll make sense for it to take the place of Dunki, which is, Christmas 2023.”

A trade source, however, cautioned, “As of now, Jawan is releasing on June 2, 2023, which is as per the official release date declared by the makers, Red Chillies Entertainment. And it’ll be advisable to wait for the official confirmation on the postponement, if any, before jumping to any possible outcomes.”

If Jawan and Dunki do release in 2023, it means that Shah Rukh Khan will have three releases this year. His first release was Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It’s the biggest grosser of Bollywood, crossing the collections of Baahubali 2 (2017). Jawan, on the other hand, co-stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone in a cameo. Lastly, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Shah and Boman Irani.

