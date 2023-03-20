The actor's close associate registered the case under IPC sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and the person allegedly issuing threa.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's security has been beefed up by Mumbai Police after one of his associates received threats via email. While the security has been increased, a case has been registered at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. The actor's close associate registered the case under IPC sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and the person allegedly issuing threats.

ANI tweeted, “Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan's house after he received threats by email, Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office.”

As per reports, a person named Rohit Garg issued the threat and mentioned Goldy Brar, Canadian gangster's name, saying the latter wants to meet the actor in person. Recently, Lawrence Bishnoi also allegedly said that killing Salman is his life's goal.

In a recent report shared by ABP News, Bishnoi was quoted saying, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.”

He went on to add that he has been harbouring the feeling of hatred ever since childhood. Bishnoi continued, “Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

