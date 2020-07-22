PokerStars India, one of India’s most popular online poker portals, announces India’s cricketing legend and ex-captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new brand ambassador.

To mark his ambassadorship with the brand, MS Dhoni stars in PokerStars India’s latest campaign – ‘I’m In’. ‘I’m In’ celebrates the attitude of PokerStars and its players who are always seeking to challenge themselves and each other, jump into new experiences, and learn new skills. People of all walks of life are welcomed by PokerStars to answer the call of the thrill and this features heavily in the campaign which includes three films starring the cricketing champion. Dhoni can be seen enjoying a game of poker with three unique personalities while inviting others to join in the fun game of skill and thrills.

“When I played online poker a few years ago with my friends for fun, I didn’t think I would walk away taking a keen interest in it. However, after playing online poker I understood that it’s a game that requires skill, patience, focus, and an appreciation for responsible play. So, this association with PokerStars India is me extending my love for this game" - said MS Dhoni when unveiled as PokerStars India’s new Brand Ambassador.

“It’s already well established that MS Dhoni, who has led India to many international victories, is one of the all-time cricketing greats. What is less known is that his Zen-like poise, combined with his ability to make fearless decisions, makes him a perfect poker player and a truly valuable member of Team PokerStars India. With MS Dhoni at its heart, the campaign showcases how poker is a game for absolutely anyone, a truly universal sport. We cannot wait to see the response of our audience and players across the country,” said Ankur Dewani, CEO, Sachiko Gaming.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.