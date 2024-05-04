Huma Qureshi has completed filming for the upcoming movie Gulabi, a powerful tale celebrating the resilience and strength of women. Announced on International Women's Day, the film is a collaboration between Jio Studios and Echelon Productions. Directed by Vipul Mehta and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana, Gulabi is inspired by a real-life story. It follows the inspiring journey of an auto-rickshaw driver who emerges as a beacon of change, empowering women to take charge of their destinies.

Huma Qureshi films with 300 villagers near Ahmedabad as Gulabi gets emotional ending: Report

According to a report in Mid-day, shot in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the film wrapped up with a significant crowd sequence. The production team brought together 300 people from nearby villages, and according to a unit source, the shoot was electrifying. The source revealed, “The shoot was on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, and the production team had gathered 300 people from nearby villages. One would think that managing such a crowd would be a nightmare, but it was an electric shoot. Huma and the extras filmed the sequence without any hiccups.”

Qureshi expressed her deep connection to the film's message. "Working on Gulabi has been a joy," she said. "The powerful narrative resonated deeply with me. It's a story that speaks to the heart and soul."

Gulabi is slated to be Qureshi's next release and she is currently shooting Jolly LLB 3.

