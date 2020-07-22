With restrictions being lifted from the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, production houses have already begun film and TV shootings adhering to the government guidelines. Amongst the few films, Shamshera would be one of the movies to kick-start shooting in Mumbai. As per earlier reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt were supposed to resume work at YRF Studios to complete the patchwork from August 1.

But, it's now been delayed by a fortnight. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, confirmed it to a daily that the film's schedule has been pushed ahead. They will resume work by August 15 now. The reason for delay is due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. In order to keep everyone safe, the call was made to push the schedule ahead.

The makers earlier also sought permission from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees in order to let the daily wagers resume work.

Shamshera is a period drama that also stars Vaani Kapoor.

