Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently addressed his upcoming work schedule, confirming the filming commencement of his next project. During an interaction before a Kolkata Knight Riders match versus Mumbai Indians, Shah Rukh revealed his plans to dedicate himself to a new film in the coming months.

Shah Rukh Khan to commence shooting his next in July or August

Speaking about his decision to take a short break, Khan stated, "I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga.”

He further added, “Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru ho jayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon.” This announcement confirms widespread speculation about Khan's next venture. The film in question is expected to be Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller titled King, produced by Siddharth Anand.

Speaking of the project a couple of weeks back, a source informed Bollywood Hungama, “King is an ambitious action film, unlike anyone's imagination. The team has been working on the pre-production for the last year to ensure that all aspects are covered in the right way - from script, to scale and action. Red Chillies Entertainment has always mounted world-class products and King will be no different as the banner is going all out to ensure a grand debut for Suhana Khan.”

