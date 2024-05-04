This is one of the rare Indian films, shot on 16mm film, set in the heart of Varanasi offering a unique.

After touring the world and garnering acclaim in more than 40 film festivals, director Gaurav Madan's feature directorial debut Barah by Barah is set to release in theatres across India on 24th May. This is one of the rare Indian films, shot on 16mm film, set in the heart of Varanasi offering a unique, striking perspective through the lens of the only living death photographer in the ancient city.

Barah by Barah, Harish Khanna’s next, starring Gyanendra Tripathi & Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, set for May 2024 release

Gaurav recalled meeting a real death photographer during a trip to Varanasi and found “immense cinematic potential” in the subject. The film is critically touted in festival circuits as an atmospheric, visually stunning and nuanced portrayal of ‘traditionality in conflict with modernity’.

It had its World/India premiere at IFFK, Kerala and its International premiere at the Shanghai International Film Festival. It has won top awards at various film festivals including the FIPRESCI India (Grand Prix, Best Film), Pune International Film Festival (Best Director) and Diorama IFF (Best Indian Feature Film). The film has a powerhouse star cast, including Gyanendra Tripathi (TVF’s Half CA), Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Netflix’s Soni), Harish Khanna (Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail), Bhumika Dube (Motichoor Chaknachoor, Your Honor), Akash Sinha and others.

"I hail from a small town called Jagadhri in Haryana. My parents had to let go of our ancestral home because the government decided to widen the adjacent highway. The house was razed in front of my eyes and we had to migrate to a drab housing colony. Now, the entire town looks listless, like a big city clone. Progress is vital, of course, but there's a part of me that misses the old town charm and sense of nostalgia. This film is a personal story, one I believe will resonate with anyone grappling with change, told through the lens of a novel protagonist” writer-director Gaurav Madan said in a statement.

Writer-producer Sunny Lahiri said the film's journey from shooting, its festival premiere to now its theatrical release has been 'challenging yet magical.' "Balancing credibility and passion for storytelling, be it shooting on celluloid and on location amongst the rising tensions of cremation fires, smoke, mourners, all while navigating a resourceful production was a herculean task. The cast and crew’s dedication, who poured their heart and might into this film, was truly inspiring. I am incredibly proud of the film and am thrilled to finally bring it to the theaters” noted Sunny.

Barah by Barah is written by Gaurav Madan and Sunny Lahiri. It is produced and presented by Jignesh Patel's Amdavaad Pictures, an acclaimed production house based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The film will be theatrically released, pan-India, on 24th May by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon Distribution.

More Pages: Barah By Barah Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.