The highly anticipated Don 3 is gearing up for production, with Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role of the charismatic criminal mastermind. This news, announced last year by director Farhan Akhtar, got the fans and industry talking, sparking both excitement and debate. While details surrounding the film have remained tightly under wraps, recent reports have shed some light on the production schedule and filming locations.

Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3 sets sight on international locations for filming; to shoot in London and Germany: Report

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the shoot is expected to commence later this year, aiming for a swift four-month turnaround. Interestingly, the report suggests a significant international focus, with Farhan Akhtar currently scouting locations in London and Germany. “A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar reached London with the core team to finalize shooting locations for Don 3,” the report stated. “Apart from London, the production team will also be heading to Germany. It's possible that filming might extend to other German cities as well.”

Adding to the intrigue, sources close to the production revealed a potential filming window between "after August this year and wrapping it up by December." While official confirmation from Farhan Akhtar and the team is awaited, these reports have certainly piqued the interest of fans.

The decision to cast Ranveer Singh as the successor to Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Don has been a source of much discussion. To announce the new direction for the franchise, Farhan released a captivating teaser featuring Ranveer's voice delivering a powerful dialogue, “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko... (Everyone asks when the sleeping lion will wake up. Tell them I have awakened, and I'll be back soon).” This announcement divided social media, with some fans eager to see Ranveer take on the role, while others expressed a sense of nostalgia for Shah Rukh Khan's iconic performance in the past two films.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Farhan Akhtar had said last year, “I'm just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He's great for the part. He's also, as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous. You know about the thing that you're filling some big shoes. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh Khan did it and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?’ That whole thing happened then. And it really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it, really like giving it their style and their flair and he has that. He has that in spades. So he's gonna do that. Yeah. So he's gonna do a great job. I think the responsibility is more of mine now to make sure that the script of the film works out the way I imagined."

He added, “The filming for Don (3) starts in 2025. We start in January of 2025. So there’s some time away.” When asked what makes a good Don, he said, “Self-confidence, flamboyance and the belief and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment, Don 3 is slated for a 2025 release. The leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh will be the talented Kiara Advani.

