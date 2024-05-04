Krushna Abhishek shared the first promo of his next show, Laughter Chefs. Scroll to watch.

Popular TV personality and comedian Krushna Abhishek has announced a new show, titled Laughter Chefs, on May 3. For the unversed, the announcement comes a day after the Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, wrapped up. Krushna was also a part of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show.

Speaking of the promo of the new show, it features Krushna with his wife Kashmera Shah. Kashmera can be seen cooking food in the kitchen. However, the duo tickles the funny bone when Krushna spots pizza at the table. What happened next left the netizens in splits.

Though the premiere date of the show has not been revealed, it will be airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioCinema. Besides the couple, it will also star Karan Kundrra, Sudesh Lehri, Arjun Bijlani and Bharti Singh.

Speaking of The Great Indian Kapil Show, it opened with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Later, Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma graced the show. Then the Amar Singh Chamkila team, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and director Imtiaz Ali, appeared. The fourth episode of the show featured the Kaushal brothers. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan also made his debut in the show. Coming to the next episode, it will welcome the Deol brothers.

