The Madhya Pradesh High Court has requested clarification from the Central government regarding the certification status of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's controversial film Emergency. The court's inquiry comes amidst rising concerns and legal challenges from the Sikh community, who allege that the film portrays them in a negative light.

MP High Court demands update on Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency certification from Centre amid Sikh community’s objections: Report

Sikh Community's Allegations Against Emergency

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the High Court's notice follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Jabalpur Sikh Sangat, a Sikh organization that has expressed strong objections to the film's content. The group alleges that Emergency, which is set against the backdrop of the 1975 Emergency during the tenure of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, contains material that could harm societal sentiments and misrepresent the Sikh community. The petitioners are seeking to halt the film's release, arguing that it is not in the public interest.

Legal and Certification Challenges

Senior advocate NS Ruprah, representing the Sikh body, emphasized the potential impact the film could have on societal harmony. In response to these concerns, the High Court has asked the Central government to clarify whether Emergency has received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which is necessary for the film's release in theatres.

Besides MP, the Punjab and Haryana High Court heard a similar case filed by Mohali residents Gurinder Singh and Jagmohan Singh, who demanded that the CBFC revoke the censor certificate for Emergency. They further requested that the film be reviewed by eminent Sikh personalities before its release. However, the plea was disposed of after the CBFC informed the court that the film had not yet been cleared for public viewing.

The release of Emergency, originally scheduled for September 6, has been postponed due to these controversies. The Shiromani Akali Dal has also called for a ban on the film, citing its alleged misrepresentation of the Sikh community.

Also Read: BREAKING: Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency postponed; won’t release on September 6

More Pages: Emergency Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.