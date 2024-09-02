comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn to team up for Son of Sardaar 2, shoot to begin in Punjab this October

Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn to team up for Son of Sardaar 2, shoot to begin in Punjab this October

The much-awaited sequel to Son of Sardaar brings back the dynamic duo of Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn, with an exciting new storyline and dramatic gang wars.

Fans of the original Son of Sardaar have reason to celebrate as Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn are all set to reunite for the much-anticipated sequel, Son of Sardaar 2. After initial concerns regarding Dutt's participation due to visa issues, it has now been confirmed that the actor will join Devgn on set in Punjab this October. The news, confirmed by Dainik Bhaskar, has thrilled fans who have been eagerly waiting to see the duo back together on screen.

A new plot with fresh characters

Unlike many sequels that continue the story of their predecessors, Son of Sardaar 2 will take a different approach. The film is not connected to the first installment but promises to bring the same level of excitement and humour. Reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt will play a character with shades of the iconic Vasooli Bhai, and the film will feature an intense gang war between Bihari and Punjabi dons. Ravi Kishan’s original role, which was initially assigned to Vijay Raaz, will now be played by the versatile Sanjay Mishra, adding another layer of intrigue to the storyline.

Challenges and triumphs behind the scenes

Sanjay Dutt's involvement in the film faced significant hurdles when his UK visa was rejected due to his 1993 legal case, in which he was detained under TADA and the Arms Act. Despite this setback, Dutt's determination to be part of Son of Sardaar 2 remained unwavering.

Ajay Devgn's excitement and the Muhurat ceremony

Ajay Devgn, who is currently shooting in the UK, recently took to Instagram to announce the Muhurat of Son of Sardaar 2. The film’s journey began with prayers and blessings, and Devgn shared a video of the ceremony, where he was seen offering prayers at a gurdwara. The video also featured Mrunal Thakur, who performed a lively bhangra on stage, hinting at the film’s vibrant and culturally rich backdrop. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film’s extensive shoot will take place in both the UK and India.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt pens emotional birthday note for sister Priya Dutt: “You have always been my….”

More Pages: Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection

