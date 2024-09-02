comscore
Firing outside AP Dhillon's Canada house, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Firing outside AP Dhillon’s Canada house, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility: Reports

en Bollywood News Firing outside AP Dhillon’s Canada house, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility: Reports
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

A shooting incident occurred outside the residence of Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon in Canada's Vancouver, according to sources. While an official confirmation is yet to be received, reports suggest that gunfire was heard near the singer's home in the Victoria Island area.

Firing outside AP Dhillon’s Canada house, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility: Reports

Firing outside AP Dhillon’s Canada house, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility: Reports

The Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility for the shootings. This attack comes weeks after AP Dhillon released the music video ‘Old Money,’ featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

A threat message circulating on social media alleges that the gang carried out shootings at two locations in Canada on the night of September 1—one on Victoria Island and another in Woodbridge, Toronto. The gang has also issued a threat to AP Dhillon, referencing his alleged connections with Salman Khan, warning him to "stay within his limits" or face dire consequences.

Firing outside AP Dhillon’s Canada house, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility: Reports

Canadian law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the authenticity of the post and the facts surrounding the shootings. No official statement has been released by the police.

Also Read: AP Dhillon unveils EP ‘The Brownprint’ featuring Ayra Starr, Jazzy B, Shinda Kahlon and more! Deets inside

