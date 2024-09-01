comscore
BREAKING: Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency postponed; won't release on September 6

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency postponed; won’t release on September 6

By Fenil Seta -

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency has been in the news for the last one week due to the various controversies. In a shocking development today, the makers have decided to postpone the film’s release. In other words, it won’t arrive in cinemas on September 6, as scheduled.

The postponement probably has happened due to the issues surrounding the film. Yesterday, on August 31, Bollywood Hungama reported that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had a hearing over a case filed by Gurinder Singh and Jagmohan Singh. These residents of Mohali demanded that the censor certificate, granted by the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) to Emergency, should be revoked. They further said that the film should be allowed to be reviewed by eminent Sikh personalities before its release in cinemas.

Bollywood Hungama further reported in the same story that the CBFC has given the cuts to be made in the film but the certification is under consideration. As per Hindustan Times, additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, who appeared for the CBFC, told the court, “It (the certification) has not been granted as of now. It will be granted as per rules and regulations, as applicable in this case. If anyone has any grievance, the same can be sent to the board.”

It now remains to be seen when Emergency releases now and whether its release would be pushed by a week.

Also Read: REVEALED: Emergency yet to get censor certificate; here are the cuts asked by the CBFC in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer

More Pages: Emergency Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

