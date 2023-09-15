Featuring an ensemble cast, Sultan of Delhi is set in 60s India and will stream from October 13 onwards on Disney+ Hotstar.

Based on the book, Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray, the series is an explosive saga of ambition, greed, love and passion. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Directed by Milan Luthria and Co-Directed and Co-written by Suparn Verma, Sultan Of Delhi recreates the old-world charm of 60s India and is expected to be a visual spectacle on-screen. Milan Luthria marks his OTT directorial debut with this larger-than-life mass entertainer, that is all set to premiere next month on Disney+ Hotstar. It features an ensemble cast of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak alongside Nishant Dahiya along with the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles.

From a fight for power to heartwarming friendship, Disney+ Hostar’s upcoming power-packed series, Sultan Of Delhi is expected to have it all. Speaking about this entertainer, Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “We are very excited to associate with ace director Milan Luthria as we aim to bring this larger-than-life cinematic experience to our platform with a series like Sultan of Delhi. The brilliance of Milan Luthria, his magic in bringing the 60’s era live on screens has been incredible and we are hoping to bring this up, up close and personal for Disney+ Hotstar audiences through this show.

Director Milan Luthria added, “Sultan of Delhi is my first web series. Set in the sexy 60’s, it has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamor, action, music, punchy one liners and entertainment. This multi-starrer traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia, (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and explores a tale of greed, betrayal, courage and the ultimate fight for power. I always strive to give audiences an entertaining experience through my stories and Sultan of Delhi is one such beautiful journey and I'm so delighted to partner with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this to life”

Namit Sharma, producer of the series, stated, "We're thrilled to bring to life this book to screen adaptation of Sultan of Delhi. Working with a maestro like Milan Luthria has been an honor and pleasure. He has crafted a unique series which is colorful, exhilarating and full of larger-than-life characters. His ability to transport viewers to the exciting 60’s is simply astounding, and we can't wait for them to witness the visual extravaganza that is Sultan of Delhi on the prestigious Disney+ Hotstar platform.

