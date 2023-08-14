After the makers unveiled the promo of Aakhri Sach, speculations have it that it is inspired by the Delhi death case of 11 bodies.

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer web show Aakhri Sach rolled out its trailer recently, and it has impressed many with its thriller and suspense content. Producers Neeti-Preeti Simoes, who are known for their non-fiction shows, is also debuting in the web world with this show. While the trailer gives us a glimpse into the gritty world of crime and brutal murders, we hear that it may be inspired by real life incidents, especially the infamous Burari death case.

As the trailer for the show reveals, the crime investigative thriller deals with a tragic event experienced by a family one night. The series holds a bag full of mysteries and delves into the lives of each of the interesting characters. While the unveiling of a show trailer has induced excitement among fans of the talented actress Tamannaah, the promo is also grabbing all eyes for its story line. It is being said that the show's plotting and storyline seems to be resembling the horrifying death case of Buraris which occurred in Delhi few years back.

Although the makers of the show have mentioned in the trailer, 'It's inspired by the case that shook the nation,' the promo does not make any direct reference to the Burari case. A source close to the show mentioned, “The show's plot and twist seem to be exactly the same as the Burari case, which happened in 2018 with a family in Delhi and was frightening news for the whole nation. Well, the makers, as well as producers Neeti-Preeti and the lead cast, have not come up and spoken about the show being based on the Burari case, but the rooting for the show to be inspired by the Burari case is at it's peak and it is totally perceptible as per the trailer.”

Aakhri Sach is expected to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 25.

